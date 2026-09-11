FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Meet Putin's Aurus Senat, Iran's Pezeshkian In New Delhi'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting In Delhi, Trade Deals On Agenda

The meeting focussed on strengthening India-Russia cooperation, with both countries working towards $100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, an ancient Tamil classic.



(Video Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/IqgVVcIq59 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

2. Meet Aurus Senat: The High-Security Bulletproof Limousine That Has Travelled To Delhi With Vladimir Putin For The BRICS Summit

The armoured vehicle, developed under Russia’s Kortezh programme, includes powerful performance capabilities and protective systems. Putin reportedly carries his own car during foreign visits instead of using local transport. (Read more...)

Meet Aurus Senat: The High-Security Bulletproof Limousine That Travels With Vladmir Putin | X

3. From Chalk To Diplomacy: Odisha Artist Creates Tiny Miniatures Ahead Of 18th BRICS Summit

The leaders of the five founding BRICS countries; Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been sculpted into tiny chalk pictures by Odisha artist Bijay Kumar. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Idian miniature artist K. Bijay Kumar Reddy has created 1-cm chalk portraits of the BRICS leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with a 5-mm BRICS logo, completing the artwork in nearly one month.



The Guinness World Record holder has contacted… pic.twitter.com/nxGsEkGpON — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2026

4. BRICS Explained: What It Means, How It Started, 2026 Theme And Why It Matters

The term “BRIC” was coined in 2001 by economist Jim O’Neill, who proposed the idea that in the future Brazil, Russia, India, and China would be major emerging economies with significant growth potential. (Read more...)

BRICS | Agency

5. BRICS Summit: Piyush Goyal Urges Nations To Link Payment Systems, Expand UPI Reach

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum 2026, he called for resilient supply chains, easier market access, trade finance reforms and deeper cooperation in sectors including agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals and services. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in India for the BRICS Summit 2026. pic.twitter.com/9sJwtDOyZ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

6. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Lands In New Delhi For BRICS Summit, Set For Key Talks With PM Narendra Modi | Watch

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said BRICS can counter unilateralism and promote economic cooperation, while highlighting efforts to reduce dependence on the US dollar and strengthen Iran-India ties. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in India for the BRICS Summit 2026. pic.twitter.com/9sJwtDOyZ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

7. Manoj Jarange Mumbai Protest: Bombay HC Issues Notice Over Maratha Reservation Agitation, Refuses Pre-Emptive Restrictions

The court refused prohibitive orders based on apprehension, while Maharashtra assured it can handle the situation. No protest permission has been sought for Azad Maidan so far. (Read more...)

Manoj Jarange Patil’ | File

8. Sensex, Nifty Lose Ground But Escape Steeper Fall, IT And Banks Provide A Cushion

Sensex fell 121 points and Nifty closed at 23,398.10, but buying in IT and banking stocks helped benchmarks recover from intraday lows amid weak global cues. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exchange | File

9. Get Ganpati Aagman Ready: Important Things To Keep In Mind Before Welcoming Bappa Home

Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here, and homes, housing societies and pandals across Mumbai are getting ready to welcome Lord Ganesha. (Read more...)

Getting ready to welcome Lord Ganesha at home | Unsplash

10. 'I Give Up': Soha Ali Khan's 10,000 Steps In Mumbai Turns Into An Obstacle Course With Dog Poop, Open Drains And More

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a humorous video highlighting the challenges of walking in Mumbai while attempting to complete her daily 10,000 steps. (Read more...)