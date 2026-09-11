From Chalk To Diplomacy: Odisha Artist Creates Tiny Miniatures Ahead Of 18th BRICS Summit

Odisha Artist Creates Tiny Portraits Ahead Of 18th BRICS Summit |

As India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit from Monday, September 12, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, an artist from Odisha has created miniature portraits of world leaders using chalk. He created miniatures of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The artist’s intricate work brings together art, diplomacy and current affairs, turning a simple piece of chalk into a canvas for miniature portraits. The detailed artworks have drawn attention for their precision, as even small facial features are carefully recreated within a limited space.

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Odisha artist creates BRICS leaders’ miniatures

Ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Odisha artist Bijay Kumar has created miniature chalk portraits of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The leaders of the five founding BRICS countries; Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been sculpted into tiny chalk pictures by Odisha artist Bijay Kumar. The elaborate artwork took about a month to finish, with each portrait measuring about one centimetre. The 23-year-old claims that his small homage is an effort to promote Odisha's art and culture internationally, as well as a welcome gesture for the summit.

The initiative comes ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which is set to bring together leaders and representatives of the major emerging economies. BRICS originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and has since expanded to include several other countries.

High Commission of South Africa requests portraits

Hailing from Odisha, Bijay Kumar is a professional Electrical Engineer who works at Tata Power. He has received several recognitions from the government and many institutions. He is also a Guinness World Records holder known for his miniature craftsmanship. Miniature art requires considerable patience and control, particularly when the artwork involves recognisable faces. The artist’s chalk portraits highlight this skill while also connecting Odisha’s artistic talent with an international diplomatic event.

Reddy has written to the embassies of BRICS countries. The High Commission of South Africa congratulated him on his Guinness achievement and requested him to prepare and send miniature chalk portraits of the BRICS leaders along with the BRICS logo.