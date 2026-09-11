BRICS Summit 2026: Know what’s Open And Shut In Delhi From September 11- 13 Before You Venture Out

Representational-image | PTI

New Delhi: Security has been stepped up across the national capital, with extensive traffic arrangements being put in place as Delhi gears up to host the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

With heads of state, foreign delegations and senior dignitaries expected to travel through the city, several areas are likely to witness traffic restrictions, diversions and temporary changes to public services between September 11 and 13.

While schools and government offices will remain closed on September 11, banks, private offices and Delhi Metro services will continue to operate. Commuters, however, may face delays and diversions in areas affected by VVIP movement.

Here’s a look at what will remain open and what will remain closed in Delhi during the BRICS Summit:

Schools and government offices

As part of security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit, all government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education will remain closed on Friday, September 11.

All Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the NCT of Delhi will remain closed on September 11.

The Lieutenant Governor has declared the day a public holiday in Delhi in view of the BRICS Summit.

Banks and private offices

Banks will remain open in Delhi on September 11, as the date is not listed as a bank holiday in the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.

Private offices will continue to function as usual. However, employees travelling through central Delhi and other areas affected by VVIP movement may face traffic restrictions, diversions and delays.

Metro and cab services

Delhi Metro services will continue to operate across the network during the summit until further notice.

However, the Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro station will remain closed from September 11 to 13.

Cab aggregators will continue to operate during the summit. However, drivers have been advised to avoid designated pick-up and drop-off points in restricted or controlled areas during VVIP movements.

Traffic restrictions and road diversions

Traffic will be regulated at 22 identified diversion points during motorcade rehearsals and VVIP movements.

More than 35 roads across Delhi may be affected at different times during the BRICS Summit. These include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Bus services may also be diverted or temporarily regulated depending on VVIP movements, while cab services will continue to operate.

Commuters travelling through central Delhi and other key areas have been advised to check the latest traffic updates before starting their journey and plan their routes accordingly. With heightened security and movement restrictions expected at different times, residents should allow extra travel time during the summit period.