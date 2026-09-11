BRICS Summit 2026: Union Ministers, CMs To Travel In Single Bus From Parliament To Bharat Mandapam To Ease Delhi Traffic | ANI / Representative image

New Delhi: Union Ministers and Chief Ministers attending the BRICS Summit 2026 are expected to travel together in a single bus from Parliament to the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam, sources said.

According to sources, the participating Union Ministers and Chief Ministers will assemble at Parliament before proceeding together to Bharat Mandapam. The exact time for the leaders to assemble and depart from Parliament is yet to be finalised.

Sources said the arrangement has been planned with the objective of ensuring smoother traffic movement in the national capital and causing minimum inconvenience to the general public during the summit.

The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on ensuring that major official programmes and movements of senior leaders cause as little disruption as possible to the daily lives of the public, sources said.

Instead of multiple individual convoys moving towards the summit venue, the leaders are expected to travel together in a single bus. The arrangement is aimed at reducing the number of convoys on the roads, easing traffic pressure and facilitating smoother movement for commuters.

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The coordinated movement is also expected to help security and traffic agencies manage the route more efficiently while minimising road restrictions and disruption for the public.

The leaders will first assemble at Parliament before leaving together for Bharat Mandapam. The final departure time and detailed movement plan are yet to be confirmed.

Sources said the common transportation arrangement is part of the broader logistical planning for the BRICS Summit 2026, with a focus on efficient movement of senior leaders while keeping public convenience and traffic management in consideration.

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India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13. It will mark India’s fourth Chairship of BRICS in 2026. India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum.

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges.

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