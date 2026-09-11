 Manoj Jarange Mumbai Protest: Bombay HC Issues Notice Over Maratha Reservation Agitation, Refuses Pre-Emptive Restrictions
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Manoj Jarange Mumbai Protest: Bombay HC Issues Notice Over Maratha Reservation Agitation, Refuses Pre-Emptive Restrictions

The Bombay High Court issued notice to Manoj Jarange over a plea seeking to stop him from entering Mumbai for a Maratha reservation protest. The court refused prohibitive orders based on apprehension, while Maharashtra assured it can handle the situation. No protest permission has been sought for Azad Maidan so far.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Manoj Jarange Mumbai Protest: Bombay HC Issues Notice Over Maratha Reservation Agitation, Refuses Pre-Emptive Restrictions
Manoj Jarange Mumbai Protest: Bombay HC Issues Notice Over Maratha Reservation Agitation, Refuses Pre-Emptive Restrictions | File Photo

Mumbai: Bombay High Court has issued notice to Manoj Jarange on a plea seeking prohibitive orders on him entering Mumbai to agitate for Maratha reservation. HC refused to pass orders saying such orders cannot be issued on apprehension and past experience.

Maharashtra govt has assured Bombay High Court that it is capable of handling situation if someone enters Mumbai. State said so far no permission has been sought for protest at Azad Maidan by Manoj Jarange

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