Meet Aurus Senat: The High-Security Bulletproof Limousine That Has Travelled To Delhi With Vladimir Putin For The BRICS Summit

Meet Aurus Senat: The High-Security Bulletproof Limousine That Travels With Vladmir Putin | X

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS summit, arriving with his trademark security entourage i.e. his customised presidential jet, nicknamed the 'Flying Kremlin', and his armoured Aurus Senat limousine. Unlike most world leaders who rely on local transport once they land, Putin insists on flying in his own car wherever he goes. The same vehicle drew attention last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode alongside him in it during the SCO Summit in China.

Aurus Senat: Built for guarden men

The Aurus Senat is widely regarded as one of the most secretive and heavily fortified vehicles in the world, fitting for a leader who has spent 25 years at Russia's helm and accumulated no shortage of adversaries. Built by Aurus Motors, a joint venture between Russian state research body NAMI, Sollers JSC and the UAE's Tawazun Holding, the limousine was launched in 2018 under the 'Kortezh' programme, Russia's initiative to develop homegrown luxury and armoured vehicles for government use. Its styling draws inspiration from the Soviet-era ZIS-110 limousine. While Putin's version is built for protection, Aurus also sells a civilian edition, capped at 120 units a year and priced at roughly 18 million rubles (around Rs 2.5 crore).

Aurus Senat: What is under the hood?

The Senat runs on a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a hybrid system, generating close to 598 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque through a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Despite its bulk, it can hit a top speed of about 160 kmph and go from 0 to 100 kmph in roughly 9 seconds. The car stretches 5,630 mm in length and 2,000 mm in width, with a 3,300 mm wheelbase.

Why Putin won't ride in anything else?

Beyond its size and power, the Senat is engineered to meet top-tier security standards for presidential travel, with bulletproofing and blast resistance at its core. It's backed by active cruise control, lane departure warning, electronic traction control and advanced braking systems. Inside, it offers a plush cabin with premium leather, wood trim and a modern infotainment setup, all designed to function in extreme climates.