Delhi Braces For BRICS Summit 2026: 26 Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted; Delays Likely | Representational Image

Rail services in and around Delhi are set to undergo significant changes as the national capital hosts the BRICS Leaders’ Summit from September 11 to 13. As part of heightened security arrangements for the high-profile event, 26 trains have been cancelled, while more than a dozen others have been diverted. Several additional services are expected to be regulated, potentially resulting in delays of up to 40 minutes.

A large number of the affected services are EMU trains operating between Delhi and nearby suburban destinations, including Ghaziabad, Palwal and Shakurbasti. To keep trains away from sensitive stretches of the Delhi railway network, some long-distance services, including Rajdhani and other express trains, will operate through alternate routes.

Northern Railway has drawn up a detailed train movement plan for the Delhi Division to facilitate security measures and ensure the movement of VVIPs and international delegations during the summit.

Cancelled Trains | News18

The arrangements involve multiple operational changes, including cancellations, route diversions, changes to the originating or terminating stations and temporary regulation of train movements. These measures will apply during the summit and may differ depending on the train and route concerned.

Among the services cancelled are several EMU and MEMU trains operating between Ghaziabad, Palwal, Shakurbasti and New Delhi. Meanwhile, a number of Rajdhani services heading towards destinations such as Ranchi, Dibrugarh, Sealdah, Howrah and Bhubaneswar have been assigned alternative routes.

Diverted Trains | News18

Some trains will neither originate nor terminate at their usual stations and will instead begin or conclude their journeys at locations including Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Delhi Shahdara and Shakurbasti.

Passengers using express, superfast and Vande Bharat services should also be prepared for temporary restrictions on train movement. Depending on the route, these trains could be held up for anywhere between 10 and 40 minutes across sections in the National Capital Region, Palwal and Dudia. The Banaras-New Delhi Vande Bharat service, in particular, is expected to face a 35-minute regulation in the NCR section.

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Railway authorities have advised passengers travelling to or from Delhi during September 11–13 to verify the latest status of their train before heading to the station.

Regulated Trains | News18

Travellers booked on EMU, MEMU and long-distance services should specifically check whether their train has been cancelled, diverted, short-originated, short-terminated or regulated.

With multiple operational adjustments in place across the Delhi Division, passengers are advised to factor in additional travel time and make suitable changes to their plans to avoid inconvenience during the summit.