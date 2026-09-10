Xi Jinping To Attend BRICS Summit In India, Bilateral Meeting With Modi On Cards | X - osintspectator

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, ending uncertainty over his participation in the two-day meeting on Sep 12 and 13. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson officially confirmed Xi's visit, saying: "At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13."

Xi is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for the summit, which India is hosting at Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi are also expected to hold a bilateral meeting during the visit.

The trip will be Xi's first to India since 2019 and comes amid signs of improvement in relations between the two countries following tensions triggered by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

India and China have stepped up dialogue and engagement over border-related issues. A meeting between Modi and Xi is expected to focus attention on the future course of bilateral relations.

Modi-Xi Meeting In Focus

The two leaders are expected to discuss issues concerning India-China relations, including peace and stability along the border, trade, investment and connectivity.

India has maintained that peace and stability along the border are essential for the development of bilateral relations, while China has also been holding talks with India aimed at normalising ties.

Xi's participation comes as leaders from BRICS member countries and partner and invited nations gather in New Delhi.

The 11 full members of BRICS are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the supplied list of confirmed participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are among the leaders attending.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira are also listed among the participants.

BRICS Summit Begins Sep 12

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sep 12 and 13. The official theme is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.”

More than 350 meetings and high-level events have been held across over 25 cities during India's BRICS presidency.

On Saturday, BRICS leaders will arrive at Bharat Mandapam before attending a closed session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” at around 2.35 pm.

The leaders are scheduled to visit the Bharat Innovates Exhibition at 4.25 pm, followed by a family photograph at 5.05 pm and a joint tree-planting ceremony at 5.10 pm. Modi will host a gala dinner at 7.30 pm at Bharat Mandapam.

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Outreach Session On Sep 13

Heads of State and Government from partner and other countries invited under the Outreach Programme are scheduled to arrive at Bharat Mandapam at 9.55 am on Sep 13, followed by a family photograph at 10.35 am.

An open session is scheduled to begin at 10.50 am under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.”

Leaders from BRICS member countries as well as partner and invited nations are expected to discuss global development, economic cooperation and future challenges.

The 2026 summit also marks 20 years of BRICS, with India holding the presidency for the fourth time. Discussions are expected to cover global governance reforms, multilateralism, trade, finance, technology, energy security and sustainable development.