BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting In Delhi, Trade Deals On Agenda

PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam.

The two leaders shared another friendly hug and handshake as they break the record for the frequency of meetings between leaders of the two nations. Both Putin and PM Modi met just last week at the SCO Summit..

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The Modi-Putin bilateral meeting is likely to focus on strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between India and Russia, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The two leaders are expected to discuss an ambitious bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030. The agenda is also likely to include expanding industrial cooperation through INNOPROM in India, along with greater collaboration in the railway and tunnelling sectors.

The development of the steel value chain and creation of more business-to-business (B2B) opportunities are also expected to feature in the discussions. India may also seek wider access to the Russian market.

On the strategic front, the two sides are likely to discuss strengthening civil nuclear cooperation, including the nuclear fuel cycle and life-cycle support. Cooperation in mobility and skilled labour, as well as collaboration on critical minerals, could also be discussed.

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Fertiliser cooperation is another key area, with both sides expected to explore ways to sustain and expand it through strategic joint venture projects.

Putin is on a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS Summit. PM Modi gifted Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural during their bilateral meeting.

The Thirukkural is one of the most celebrated works of ancient Tamil literature. Written by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, the book consists of 1,330 couplets covering a wide range of themes, including virtue, morality, love, governance, wealth and human conduct. Putin's last visit to India was in December 2025 for the India-Russia summit.