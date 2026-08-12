FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'India Retail Inflation Rises To 4.45% In July, Thane Students Salute Armed Forces'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News

%Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. India Retail Inflation Rises To 4.45% In July As Food Prices Stay Elevated

India’s retail inflation increased to 4.45% in July, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise, driven mainly by higher food prices. Food inflation climbed to 5.52%, with rural areas witnessing stronger price pressures. Prices of spices, vegetables and precious metals remained elevated, while some vegetable items provided limited relief. (Read more...)

2. Is Imran Khan Dead? Journalist's Explosive Claims About Former Pakistan PM Trigger Alarm - VIDEO

Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan claimed three senior GHQ-based military officers told him they believed former PM Imran Khan was "no longer with us". However, he acknowledged that his sources could not independently verify the information. (Read more...)

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | File

3. From CIT To NIT, How Outgoing Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Beat The Odds To Shine Academically

N Chandrasekaran has resigned as Tata Sons Chairman after nearly a decade at the helm. As he prepares to step down in February 2027, know about his education, degrees, colleges and career journey at TCS and Tata Group. (Read more...)

Outgoing Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran | PTI

4. 'India Is Home To Over 60% Of The World’s Wild Asian Elephants' Says PM Modi On World Elephant Day

PM Modi emphasised the importance of protecting elephants and their natural habitats while acknowledging the efforts being made towards wildlife conservation in India. Asian elephants are classified as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, making conservation efforts crucial for their long-term survival. (Read more...)

India is home to over 60% of the world’s wild Asian elephants | X handle of @narendramodi

5. Female Taekwondo Athlete Breaks Down Over Missing International Opportunity Due To Insufficient Funds; CM Dhami Takes Note

At a Dehradun event, a young Taekwondo gold medallist told Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami that she missed an international event after being asked to arrange ₹1.5 lakh. The emotional student broke down in tears, prompting Dhami to comfort her and instruct officials to note her school details and look into the matter, offering hope for future opportunities. (Read more...)

देहरादून में सीएम साहब का युवा विद्यार्थी मंथन कार्यक्रम चल रहा था उसमें एक स्कूल की बच्ची खड़ी होती है और कहती है कि

मैं अभी जम्मू गई थी ताईक्वांडो का नेशनल खेलने सर वहां पर मेरा गोल्ड मेडल आया था(खूब तालियां बजती हैं) फिर बच्ची आगे कहती है

वहां से मेरा इंटरनेशनल के लिए सलेक्शन… pic.twitter.com/pPWWAHRB1c — Saurabh (@sauravyadav1133) August 12, 2026

6. Indian Physicist Deepak Dhar Wins Prestigious 2026 Dirac Medal for Contributions to Statistical Mechanics

Indian physicist Deepak Dhar has won the 2026 Dirac Medal, awarded by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics, for his contributions to statistical mechanics. Dhar, a professor at ICTS-TIFR Bengaluru, shares the honour with three other physicists. He is known for his work on the sandpile model, which explains complex systems and sudden changes in collective behaviour. (Read more...)

7. 'You Are Our Real Heroes': Thane Students Send Heartfelt Letters To Armed Forces, Police Ahead Of Independence Day

Thane civic school students joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by writing postcards expressing gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces and police. Organised by the TMC Education Department, the initiative saw participation across several schools, encouraging patriotism, civic responsibility and respect for personnel protecting the nation and maintaining public safety. (Read more...)

"You Are Our Real Heroes": Thane Students Send Heartfelt Letters To Armed Forces, Police Ahead Of Independence Day | File photo

8. Plastic Currency Notes Coming Soon, But When Will They Reach Your Wallet?

India has approved field trials of Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer notes. The RBI aims for circulation next financial year, but the government says no exact launch date is available. (Read more...)

India has approved field trials of Rs 10 and Rs 20 polymer notes. |

9. New York And New Jersey Announces August 15 As 'India Independence Day' Ahead Of 80th Swatantrata Diwas

The Indian diaspora in the United States is gearing up to celebrate India’s Independence Day in a special way this year, with New York and New Jersey recognising August 15 as ‘India Independence Day’ ahead of the country’s 80th Swatantrata Diwas. Two US states, New York and New Jersey, have proclaimed August 15 as "India Independence Day." (Read more...)

New York And New Jersey Announces August 15 As 'India Independence Day | X

10. 'I Have Nothing To Hide': Actress Nikita Rawal Breaks Silence After VIRAL Video Shows Female Fan Kissing Her On Lips At Award Show

Nikita Rawal thanked fans for supporting her after a video showing a female fan unexpectedly kissing her on the lips went viral. The actress appeared visibly uncomfortable and tried to push the fan away during the interaction. (Read more...)