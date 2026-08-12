"You Are Our Real Heroes": Thane Students Send Heartfelt Letters To Armed Forces, Police Ahead Of Independence Day | File photo

Thane: As part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolor in Every Home) campaign, students across civic schools in Thane participated in a postcard-writing initiative to express gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces and the local police force.

Organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Education Department under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mitali Sancheti and Education Officer Sheshrao Bade, the event saw young students craft handwritten postcards acknowledging the sacrifices made by security personnel guarding the nation's borders and maintaining civil order.

Highlights of the Initiative

Promoting Civic Gratitude: The initiative aimed to instill patriotism, civic responsibility, and respect for security forces in primary and secondary students.

Widespread Participation: Hundreds of students across TMC schools—including School Nos. 1, 11 (Rabodi), 18 (Parabwadi), 55 (Azad Nagar), 60 (Balkum), 62 (Kasarvadavali), 56 (Ovala), 58 (Bhayandarpada), 64, 75, 98, as well as Gautam Hindi School and Adarsh English School—wrote letters.

Civic and Police Leadership Support: Prominent civic leaders and officials attended key sessions. At TMC School No. 18 in Parabwadi, TMC House Leader Hanumant Jagdale, Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee Chairperson Minal Sankhe, local Corporator Namrata Bhosale, and senior RTO Police Officer Mulla from Wagle Police Station interacted with students and reviewed their messages.

Student Expressions

Through handwritten postcards, students articulated their admiration for personnel stationed along remote borders and local police patrolling city streets.

Phrases such as "Salute to your service" and "You are our real heroes" featured prominently across the messages. Many students noted that the daily safety and peace enjoyed by citizens in towns and cities were a direct result of the sacrifices made by security personnel living far from their own families.

Administrative organizers including Group Officer Sangeeta Bamne, URC-2 Head Ravindra Patil, Group Head Nilima Patil, and CRC Coordinator Asha Pate guided the activity across schools, emphasizing letter writing as both an artistic expression and a exercise in civic awareness.