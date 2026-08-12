New York And New Jersey Announces August 15 As 'India Independence Day' Ahead Of 80th Swatantrata Diwas

New York And New Jersey Announces August 15 As 'India Independence Day | X

The Indian diaspora in the United States is gearing up to celebrate India’s Independence Day in a special way this year, with New York and New Jersey recognising August 15 as ‘India Independence Day’ ahead of the country’s 80th Swatantrata Diwas. Two US states, New York and New Jersey, have proclaimed August 15 as "India Independence Day."

The recognition comes as Indian communities across the US prepare to mark India’s Independence Day with cultural programmes, parades and community events. The move also highlights the growing cultural presence and contribution of the Indian-American community in the region. The Consulate General of India in New York welcomed the proclamations and thanked Governors Hochul and Sherrill for the recognition.

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August 15 recognition in US states

India celebrates Independence Day every year on August 15 to commemorate the country’s independence from British rule in 1947. In 2026, the celebrations will mark 80 years of India’s independence.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul proclaimed August 15, 2026, as "India Independence Day" statewide, while New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced a comparable declaration, the Indian Consulate in New York shared on X on Tuesday. Both states emphasised India's democratic progress and the important roles that Indian Americans play in the region's social, cultural, and economic spheres.

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Significance for Indian-American community

About 5.4 million people of Indian origin reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin constitute the third-largest Asian ethnic group in the US. For the Indian diaspora, such recognitions serve as an opportunity to celebrate India’s history, culture and heritage while strengthening connections with the next generation.

Read Also Delhi Police Bans Kite Flying Around Independence Day 2026 Venues In Central Delhi Until August 16

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New York and New Jersey are home to large Indian-American communities, and they have played a prominent role in the social, cultural and economic life of the region. Independence Day events also provide a platform for younger members of the community to learn about India’s freedom struggle and its journey since 1947.