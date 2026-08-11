Delhi Police Bans Kite Flying Around Independence Day 2026 Venues In Central Delhi Until August 16 | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 11, 2026: Delhi Police has banned kite flying and the use of other aerial objects at and around venues in central Delhi hosting Independence Day-related programmes and public gatherings, citing security concerns.

The restrictions will remain in force until August 16 unless withdrawn earlier.

Order Issued Under BNSS Section 163

Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It came into force with immediate effect and will remain applicable until August 16, both days inclusive.

The order said kite flying from rooftops, public places and other elevated locations could endanger pedestrians, motorists and other members of the public, potentially leading to accidents and injuries.

It also noted that increased kite-flying activity during Independence Day celebrations could obstruct and inconvenience the public.

Activities That Could Disturb Public Peace Prohibited

The order also prohibits activities that are likely to cause obstruction, danger, annoyance or inconvenience to the public, or disturb peace and tranquillity during the celebrations.

All persons, establishments, institutions and organisers in the central district have been directed to follow police instructions concerning Independence Day security arrangements.

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Violation To Invite Action Under BNS

Anyone violating the order will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the order.

Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations in the district have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

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