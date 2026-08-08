Delhi Police Detain 7 African Nationals Over Alleged Overstay, FRRO Initiates Deportation Proceedings

Delhi Police produced seven African nationals before the FRRO after an intelligence-based operation targeting alleged immigration overstays in Pandav Nagar and Patparganj | X /ANI

New Delhi, August 8, 2026: Seven African nationals were detained by the Delhi Police during an intelligence-based drive to identify foreigners allegedly overstaying in the country, an officer said on Saturday.

Police said teams from Pandav Nagar Police Station carried out discreet enquiries, gathered local intelligence, and checked available records before tracing the seven foreign nationals. Their immigration status required verification.

Four Detained On August 4

Four of the foreign nationals were detained on August 4. Police identified them as Nigerian nationals Osita Nkemen, 54, Ngota Cynthia, 38, James, 25, and Livy Otughana, 27.

During verification, police found that Cynthia had previous criminal involvement in a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru in 2021. Court proceedings in the case are pending, police said.

Three More Traced In Patparganj

In a separate raid, another police team detained Kelechi Cornelius, 32, Okechukwu Solomon, 36, and Chukwudi Alison, 43, from the Smaspur area in Patparganj.

Police said the names of Cornelius and Solomon appeared on lists of overstaying foreign nationals maintained by the authorities.

The detentions underline the authorities’ focus on identifying foreign nationals whose immigration status may not comply with the law. At the same time, the cases will ultimately depend on the official immigration process and further proceedings, PTI reports.

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Movement Restricted To Sewa Sadan

After completing the necessary documentation, police produced all seven before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi.

The FRRO issued restriction orders against them under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Their movement has been restricted to Sewa Sadan in Lampur, Narela, pending further proceedings.

Police said deportation proceedings have also been initiated in coordination with the FRRO.

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