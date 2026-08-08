Assam STF Arrested Two Men Near The Indo-Bhutan Border With 4 kg Of Elephant Ivory Allegedly Worth ₹6 Lakh | File photo

Guwahti, August 8: Acting upon reliable intelligence, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam launched an operation on Friday night against persons suspected to be involved in the illegal trade of elephant ivory in Tamulpur district near Indo-Bhutan Border.

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During the operation, Gwhwm Basumatary (29 years) and Swdwbma Badimatary (23 years), both residents of Tamulpur, were apprehended from Bangalipara, Tamulpur.

From their possession, the STF team recovered two elephant ivory tusks, weighing 2.09 kg and 1.97 kg respectively, with a combined weight of 4 kg.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the apprehended persons were allegedly attempting to sell the recovered ivory tusks for approximately ₹6 lakh, at a negotiated rate of around ₹1.5 lakh per kg.

Following the operation, STF, Assam handed over the apprehended persons, the recovered elephant ivory tusks, and other seized items to the Forest Department by lodging an FIR for necessary legal action and further investigation to unearth the wider inter-State and pan-India nexus involved in the illegal trafficking and trade of wildlife, wildlife parts and products, and to identify other persons associated with the racket. The operation reflects STF, Assam's continued commitment to combating organised wildlife crime and protecting the State's precious wildlife resources.