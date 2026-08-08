Delhi Car Accident: 70-Year-old Woman Killed As Cop's Drunk Son Crashes Mercedes - VIDEO

PTI

New Delhi: A tragic incident has come to light from Delhi's Narela. An elderly woman was killed after a speeding Mercedes-Benz rammed another car. The incident took place outside Himalaya Apartments in Mamurpur in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Urmila. The man driving the luxury car has been identified as Shubham, the son of a sub-inspector in Haryana Police. The police arrested him from the spot.

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Woman caught between vehicles

The impact of the crash pushed the WagonR backwards into a stationary three-wheeler loading van, and the woman was caught between the vehicles during the collision. She sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

"...The car came at a very high speed. My aunt was feeding birds when the car hit another car, and she was crushed between the two cars. The driver was drunk. He was driving at a speed of around 100 km/h at around 8:30 in the morning..," on of the relatives of the victim said as quoted by IANS.

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Driver arrested from spot

The WagonR driver suffered minor injuries and was provided medical treatment. Shubham was drunk at the time of the crash, NDTV reported, citing an eyewitness. After his arrest, he underwent a medical checkup. The police now wait for the report to confirm if he had consumed alcohol.

According to initial information, the Mercedes did not belong to him and had been borrowed from a friend a day earlier.

Police register fatal accident case

Police said a case of fatal road accident is being registered. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while further probe is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident.