Delhi Accident: Speeding Car Kills Food Delivery Executive In Subhash Nagar, Drunk Driving Suspected; Video |

Delhi: A tragic road accident was reported in the national capital, where a food delivery executive reportedly lost his life after being hit by a high-speed car in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday.

VIDEO | Delhi: A speeding car rammed into a bike reportedly killing a food delivery executive in Subhash Nagar area late last night. Visuals from the accident spot.#Delhi #DelhiNews



According to a Times Now Navbharat report quoting eyewitnesses, the victim was riding his scooter when a car, allegedly being driven rashly and at an excessive speed, rammed into him. The impact of the collision was so severe that the scooterist was thrown several metres away, resulting in his death on the spot.

Accused Driver Allegedly Drunk During Accident

The incident took place in the busy Subhash Nagar locality. Locals present at the scene claimed that the car driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was driving well above the permitted speed limit. The force of the crash caused extensive damage to the scooter, while the car also suffered major damage.

On receiving information about the accident, a team from the Delhi Police rushed to the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The accused driver has been detained and police officials said a medical examination is being conducted to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Both the damaged scooter and the car involved in the crash have been seized as part of the investigation.

Case Filed, Probe Underway

Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased was reportedly working for leading online food delivery platform, Zomato and was on duty when the fatal accident occurred. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of delivery partners who are frequently on the roads late at night. With increasing cases of speeding and drunk driving in Delhi, calls for stricter enforcement and tougher action against reckless drivers to prevent such avoidable loss of lives have renewed.