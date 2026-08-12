Indore’s Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Sees Grand Vehicle Rally, Rural Yatras | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a variety of patriotic events, including 'Tiranga Yatras' (processions featuring the national flag), are being organised in both urban and rural areas of the district.

Through these events, citizens are being sensitised to the honour, pride and dignity associated with the national flag.

As part of this initiative, a grand 'Tiranga' vehicle rally was flagged off on Tuesday from the collector's office by collector Shivam Verma. Himanshu Prajapati, CEO of the district panchayat, was also present on the occasion.

Organised by a joint front of various officer and employee associations, the rally saw the participation of a large number of officials, staff members and others, including Harish Boyat, Ramesh Yadav, Sanjay Atwal, Praveen Yadav, Pawan Sharma, Jasveer Saluja and Sushma Jain.

Participants in the rally, which began at the collector's office, carried the national flag and raised patriotic slogans. The procession concluded at Mhow Naka.

Throughout the route, a palpable sense of respect for the national flag and patriotic enthusiasm was evident.

The 'Tiranga' rallies are being taken out in rural areas too. In the same way, various programmes are also being continuously organised in the district's rural areas as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In the Indore development block, 'Tiranga Yatras' were organised by women associated with self-help groups in the villages of Kaji Palasiya, Navda Panth, Semliyachau and Asravad Khurd.

Carrying the Tricolour, these women conveyed the message of respect for the national flag and patriotism to the villagers. Villagers participated in these rallies with great enthusiasm.

Through this campaign, the spirit of patriotism is being strengthened in every heart alongside the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative across the district.