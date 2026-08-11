Indore Techie Missing During Trek In Karnataka, AI Searches Raise Suicide Suspicion | FP photo

Indore / Bengaluru (Madhya Pradesh): A major search operation is underway in the Bengaluru Rural district following the disappearance of a 32-year-old techie from Indore.

Karnataka Police suspect that Advait Upadhyaya, who went missing during a Friday trek at the historic Shivagange Hill, may have planned to end his life after investigators uncovered alarming search histories on his personal laptop.

CCTV, AI Searches, and the Hilltop Mystery

Upadhyaya, a native of Indore residing in Bengaluru’s Kadugodi area, rode a rented scooter to Shivagange Hill early Friday morning.

CCTV footage captured him parking the vehicle, ascending the hill, and reaching the summit. However, investigators found no footage of him returning down the slope.

Local police recovered and accessed Upadhyaya’s laptop during the probe, uncovering a series of unsettling online queries.

Investigators revealed that Upadhyaya had used an AI tool to research the physical impact of a fall from Shivagange Hill, including calculations on how long it would take to die from such a drop.

The AI-generated response found on his system suggested that a fall at around 7:30 AM could prove fatal.

Search and rescue personnel—comprising the Karnataka Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)—are deploying drone cameras and modern equipment to scan inaccessible, deep, and steep crevices.

Operations are heavily concentrated around Shantala Drop, a popular yet dangerously steep lookout point atop the hill.

Police are continuing to examine both digital and physical evidence, though authorities emphasise that his death has not been officially confirmed while search efforts continue.

Backgrounder: Timeline and Investigation

Upadhyaya had got engaged a few months before the incident. On the morning of his disappearance, he sent a photograph of the location to his fiancée shortly after starting his trek before his phone went unreachable.

When multiple phone calls went unanswered, his fiancée approached the Kadugodi police station. Kadugodi authorities immediately coordinated with the Dobbspet police station to deploy special search teams.

Investigators have also obtained a photograph taken by another tourist showing Upadhyaya at the hilltop around the time he lost contact.

Specialised teams are continuing to navigate the challenging terrain and narrow ravines to locate the missing techie.

Kin Suspects Kidnapping as His Phone's Last Location Traced 22 km Away

Search teams recovered missing techie Advaith’s bag and sweater at Shivagange’s restricted Shanthala Point despite rain-hampered operations. While police are investigating an accidental slip or suicide, his family suspects kidnapping because his phone's last location traced 22 kilometres away.