From CIT To NIT, How Outgoing Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Beat The Odds To Shine Academically

ANI

N Chandrasekaran has resigned as Chairman of Tata Sons, bringing an end to his nearly decade-long tenure at the helm of the Tata Group’s holding company. Chandrasekaran submitted his resignation on August 12, 2026, but will continue in the position until his current term ends on February 20, 2027. He has also decided not to seek reappointment.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran described leading Tata Sons as “a great honour and a profound responsibility”. His resignation comes ahead of the Tata Sons Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 18.

N Chandrasekaran Education Qualification

Born on June 2, 1963, in Mohanur, Tamil Nadu, Chandrasekaran comes from a farming family. He completed his schooling in Tamil Nadu before pursuing higher education in the field of computer applications and applied sciences.

Chandrasekaran completed his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. He later pursued a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from the Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli, now known as the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli.

His academic background in computer applications became the foundation for a career that would eventually take him from the technology industry to the top of one of India’s largest business groups.

N Chandrasekaran Career Profile

Chandrasekaran joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987 after completing his MCA. He spent around three decades with the company, taking on several senior positions before becoming Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director in 2007.

He was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS in 2009 and remained in the role until 2017. During his tenure, TCS strengthened its position as one of the world's leading IT services companies.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman of Tata Sons in January 2017. He was the first person outside the Tata family to head the holding company.

As Chairman, he has overseen the Tata Group’s expansion into several new areas, including semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, consumer internet, mobile technology and battery manufacturing. He also played a central role in Tata Group’s return to the airline business through the acquisition of Air India.

Over the years, Chandrasekaran has also chaired the boards of several major Tata Group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Consumer Products, Air India and Indian Hotels.

His work has been recognised with several major honours. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2022 and France’s Légion d’Honneur in 2023. In 2025, he was conferred an Honorary Knighthood of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his contribution to UK-India business ties.

With his current term set to end in February 2027, Chandrasekaran will continue as Tata Sons Chairman for the remaining period before stepping down from the post.