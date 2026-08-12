Female Taekwondo Athlete Breaks Down Over Missing International Opportunity Due To Insufficient Funds; CM Dhami Takes Note

Pushkar Singh Dhami/X

An emotional moment unfolded at an event in Dehradun when a young schoolgirl shared her struggle to pursue an international Taekwondo opportunity. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the event when the student stood up and narrated her experience.

The girl revealed that she had recently travelled to participate in a national Taekwondo competition, where she won a gold medal. Her achievement drew loud applause from the audience. However, she then shared that her success had earned her a place at an international event.

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The young athlete said she was asked to arrange ₹1.5 lakh to participate in the international competition. Unable to raise the required amount, she could not travel to compete. As she narrated the incident, tears welled up in her eyes, leaving the audience in silence.

Seeing the girl become emotional, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami immediately tried to comfort her, saying, “Come on, come on, beta, sit down, it’s okay.” He then asked the host for details about the girl’s school and instructed them to note down the information.

Dhami said, “Note this down and get it looked into,” indicating that the matter would be examined. The emotional moment ended on a hopeful note, with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assuring the young athlete that her concerns would be looked into.