'I Have Nothing To Hide': Actress Nikita Rawal Breaks Silence After VIRAL Video Shows Female Fan Kissing Her On Lips At Award Show

Nikita Rawal Reacts After Female Fan Kisses Her | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Nikita Rawal’s recent red carpet appearance on August 8 took an unexpected turn when a female fan suddenly kissed her on the lips, leaving the actress visibly surprised and uncomfortable. The incident, which was captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion among users.

Nikita Rawal Reacts To Kiss Controversy

Days after the video went viral on social media, on August 12, Nikita reacted to the incident. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared screenshots of supportive messages she had received from fans across the country. Many of them expressed their support for Nikita and sent her love following the incident.

Responding to the messages, Nikita thanked her fans for standing by her during the controversy. She wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love and support. I truly appreciate it. And you know I'm right, I haven't done anything wrong. I have nothing to hide, and I will always stand by the truth."

Check it out:

Reacting to a fan who said he would have punished the female fan, Nikita simply replied, “Thank you for your support.”

About The Kiss Incident

According to the viral video, the female fan first kissed Nikita on the cheek before pulling her closer and kissing her on the lips. Nikita appeared startled by the sudden move and could be seen trying to stop the interaction and push the fan away.

However, the fan continued holding on to her and kissing her, leaving the actress visibly awkward and uncomfortable. Even as Nikita appeared to be trying to end the interaction, the fan kissed her on the cheek once again before eventually walking away.

Nikita Rawal Movies

Nikita has worked in both Bollywood and South Indian films. Her filmography includes Black & White, starring Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, Mr Hot Mr Kool, The Hero – Abhimanyu, Ammaa Ki Boli, Garam Masala, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, Cute Kameena, among others.

She will next be seen in Roti Kapda and Romance, where she will share the screen with Arshad Warsi and Chunky Pandey.