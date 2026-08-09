Actress Nikita Rawal's Red Carpet Moment Turns AWKWARD After Female Fan Kisses Her On Lips – Video

Female Fan Kisses Nikita Rawal On Lips At Red Carpet | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Nikita Rawal was left visibly surprised and awkward after a female fan approached her on the red carpet and unexpectedly kissed her on the lips. The incident, captured on camera, has since caught attention on social media. The actress was posing for the paparazzi at an event on Saturday, August 8, when the fan walked up to her and asked for a selfie. Nikita appeared comfortable with the interaction and happily posed alongside her for the cameras.

Female Fan Kisses Nikita Rawal On Lips At Red Carpet

Moments later, the interaction took an unexpected turn. The female fan first kissed Nikita on the cheek before pulling the actress closer and kissing her on the lips. In the viral video, Nikita appears startled by the sudden move and can be seen trying to stop and push the fan away.

However, the fan continued holding on to her and kissing her, leaving the actress visibly awkward and uncomfortable. Even as Nikita appeared to be trying to end the interaction, the fan kissed her on the cheek once again before eventually walking away.

Check out the viral video:

Nikita Rawal In Shock

The unexpected moment left Nikita looking visibly awkward and caught off guard as photographers continued recording the interaction. The actress appeared to be trying to process what had just happened before the situation eventually came to an end.