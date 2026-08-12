Is Imran Khan Dead? Journalist's Explosive Claims About Former Pakistan PM Trigger Alarm - VIDEO

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan | File Pic

Islamabad: Discussions regarding former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's well-being have returned to the spotlight after an unverified sensational claim by a Pakistani journalist surfaced, suggesting that the cricketer-turned-politician "might have died in jail." Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan, who is now based in the US, has claimed that "three senior military sources told him they believed Imran might have died in jail."

He said three senior GHQ-based officers told him that "Imran Khan is no longer with us," adding that the Pakistan Army and Army Chief Asim Munir are hiding him from the entire country.

GHQ, or General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi is the command headquarters of the Pakistan Army and the nerve centre of its military leadership.

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However, the journalist noted that his sources were unable to independently verify the information and had only heard about it through informal channels.

"This is our reporting. We have done this reporting from GHQ, from senior officers based at GHQ," Wajahat said. He added that the information represented the personal views of at least three officers.

Read Also PTI Warns Of Nationwide Protests If Imran Khan Is Denied Meeting With Party Leaders In Jail

Family and party denied access

The claim comes as Khan's family and party colleagues have complained about being denied access to him.

Khan's sisters, lawyers, party colleagues and personal doctors have repeatedly struggled to meet him, according to PTI. The party has also demanded an independent medical assessment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Sohail Afridi has claimed that more than two million people are ready to take to the streets and warned that "the anger among Pakistan's youth could become impossible to contain."

Afridi said the PTI was not making an unconstitutional demand and assured authorities that meetings with Khan would not be used to transmit political messages.

"Nobody will come out of a meeting with Imran and 'talk politics'," Afridi said, according to BBC Urdu.

There has been no official statement from the Pakistani government confirming the condition of Imran Khan or supporting the claim about his death. The allegation remains unverified, and FPJ does not vouch for its authenticity.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI supporters and leaders staged a protest outside the Supreme Court over concerns regarding Imran Khan's health and delays in the cases pending against him. The protest was later called off after the court registrar assured party leaders that hearings in the cases would be scheduled for the following week.