PTI Warns Of Nationwide Protests If Imran Khan Is Denied Meeting With Party Leaders In Jail | X - ImranRiaz__Fan

Peshawar, Aug 10: Supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan would stage protests across the country if the jailed leader is not allowed to meet his party colleagues this week, a senior leader of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said on Monday.

Sohail Afridi, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province governed by Khan’s party, said in a press conference that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key ministers in his cabinet will be held responsible if anything happened to 73-year-old Khan in prison.

Salman Akram Raja and other senior leaders of Khan's party were present in Monday’s press conference.

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Warning of nationwide protests

The cricketer-turned-politician has been in Pakistan’s Adiala Jail since 2023, with several cases against him.

His arrest triggered widespread protests, which led to clashes between his supporters and security forces in Islamabad’s Democracy Square, popularly called D-Chowk, and other parts of the country.

Khan and his party colleagues have alleged human rights violations over the years, accusing the authorities of not letting him meet his family members and party colleagues, and cutting access to better medical care for his deteriorating health and a severe eye condition.

رہائی یا رسائی ،؟



سہیل آفریدی نے وضاحت کر دی



میں نے جلسے میں بھی کہا تھا کہ ہماری اولین ترجیح عمران خان کی رہائی ہے 27 ستمبر سے پہلے اگر عمران خان سے ملاقات ہو جاتی ہے تو اس صورت میں لانگ مارچ کی قسمت کا فیصلہ عمران خان کریں گے ہم 27 کے لیے تیار رہیں گے۔… — Imran Riaz Khan Fan (@ImranRiaz__Fan) August 10, 2026

Afridi on Monday said all parliamentarians of Khan’s party would visit Adiala Jail on Thursday to meet him.

“Entire Pakistan will be turned into D-Chowk” by 10 pm on Thursday if Khan is not allowed to meet them, Afridi said.

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Concerns over Khan's health

He further said Khan’s family gave an assurance that no political discussion would take place during the meeting, and urged the government to accept the guarantee and allow the meeting.

“The only demand is that Imran Khan should be provided with the best possible medical facilities,” he said, adding that both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, arrested in 2024, were facing health issues.

Afridi said the concerns regarding Khan’s health must be addressed and the government should ensure that he receives proper medical care.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)