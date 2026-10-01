FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'India In Asian Games Hockey S/F To UAE Ambassador Meets Smit Machchhar’s Family'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Asian Games 2026: Team India Beat Pakistan 4-3 In Nail-Biting Clash To Enter Men's Hockey Final

India produced a thrilling 4-3 victory over Pakistan in the men’s hockey semi-final at the Asian Games 2026, sealing their place in the gold-medal match after a dramatic contest at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. (Read more...)

Team India Beat Pakistan 4-3 In Nail-Biting Clash To Enter Men's Hockey Final | SonyLiv/X

2. Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Blinkit Delivery Boy In 9 Chain-Snatching Cases; Gold Jewellery Worth ₹17.92 Lakh Recovered

A 24-year-old Blinkit delivery boy, Kumar Babu Chavan, was arrested by Navi Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly committing nine chain-snatching offences. Police recovered eight gold mangalsutras and chains weighing 68.84 grams worth Rs 17.92 lakh, along with the scooter used in the crimes. (Read more...)

3. UAE Ambassador Meets Smit Machchhar’s Family, Assures Full Support From Modi Govt

Machchhar, who underwent surgery, is reported to be in stable condition. His actions have drawn praise from leaders across the world, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Read more...)

Ambassador of India to the UAE met Captain Smit Machchhar’s family in Dubai and conveyed Government of India’s full support and assistance for his welfare and wellbeing. https://t.co/tQ9wysvN7p — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 1, 2026

4. ‘Prayed Excessively, Refused To Shake Women’s Hands’: Omani Co-Pilot Called ‘Religious Extremist’ By Colleague

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar’s “unbelievable courage”, saying the pilot’s actions, along with those of passengers and crew, helped avert a disaster. (Read more...)

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5. Delhi HC Seeks Explanation Over 2,714 Vacant PGT Posts In Government Schools Despite 2023 CAT Order To Fill 2,000 Vacancies

The Delhi High Court has sought reasons from the city government for the large number of vacant PGT posts in government schools. A PIL claims 2,714 posts remain vacant despite a 2023 CAT order to fill 2,000 vacancies, affecting education for students in Classes 10 to 12. (Read more...)

Chaired a meeting with Principals of key DU Women’s Colleges, the VC, @DelhiPolice and civic agencies to strengthen student safety on and around campuses.

Directed time-bound action on enhanced patrolling, better lighting, CCTV coverage, safer mobility, emergency response and… pic.twitter.com/gmMq1ZkbVe — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 30, 2026

6. Sensex Slumps Over 900 Points By 1 PM, Nifty Nears 22,300 As Auto Stocks Lead Sell-Off

Sensex fell over 900 points by 1 pm as Nifty neared 22,300. Auto stocks led losses, while FII selling, rising US yields and rupee weakness weighed on market sentiment in midday trade. (Read more...)

7. Viral VIDEO: Massive Landslide Hits Uttarakhand’s Kumaon Region

A massive landslide in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region has gone viral after dramatic footage showed a mountainside collapsing, sending rocks, soil and debris downhill. The extent of damage or casualties remains unclear. The incident follows recent heavy rainfall in lower areas and snowfall at higher elevations. The IMD has forecast isolated rain and thunderstorms in several districts. (Read more...)

This shocking footage from the Kumaon division in the Himalayan foothills shows a massive landslide in progress, with huge sections of the mountainside collapsing and moving before people's eyes



What's happening beneath the Himalayas? pic.twitter.com/bC6Hxb42An — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) October 1, 2026

8. 'Proud Husband' Raghav Chadha Praises Parineeti Chopra In Shaque, Calls It 'Gripping' And 'Nail-Biting Watch'

Raghav Chadha praised wife Parineeti Chopra’s performance in Netflix’s Shaque: Trust No One, saying the mystery thriller kept him hooked until the end. Calling it a “genuinely gripping, nail-biting watch,” he said Parineeti “completely lived” her character Anvita. The seven-episode series, which marks Parineeti’s OTT debut, began streaming on September 24. (Read more...)

9. Gandhi Jayanti Long Weekend: 5 Last-Minute Getaways Near Mumbai And Pune For A Quick Escape

Gandhi Jayanti falls on Friday, October 2, this year, giving travellers a chance to make the most of a three-day long weekend. With Saturday being a weekly holiday for many offices, followed by Sunday, this is a perfect opportunity for those looking to escape the city without planning an elaborate vacation. (Read more...)

10. Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar's Mumbai Neighbours Wave Tricolour, Pray For His Recovery After Cockpit Attack

Hundreds gathered outside Captain Smit Machchhar’s Tilaknagar residence in Mumbai, waving the Tricolour and praying for his recovery after he was stabbed during the Flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack. Residents praised his actions in helping avert a potential disaster involving 174 people. The Indian Embassy said he is stable and receiving treatment in Tabuk. The New Indian Express. (Read more...)