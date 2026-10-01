Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Blinkit Delivery Boy In 9 Chain-Snatching Cases; Gold Jewellery Worth ₹17.92 Lakh Recovered | File photo

Mumbai: Blinkit delivery boy tries to flee, caught by Navi Mumbai Crime Branch.

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24-year-old Kumar Babu Chavan, a Blinkit delivery boy, was arrested after Crime Branch Unit 1 caught him while allegedly trying to flee on a grey TVS Ntorq scooter. Police said his delivery work had given him detailed knowledge of the roads, lanes and routes across Sanpada, Vashi and Koparkhairane, which he allegedly used while committing chain-snatching offences.

Police have detected nine cases linked to Chavan and recovered eight gold mangalsutras and chains weighing 68.84 grams and valued at Rs 17.92 lakh, besides the scooter allegedly used in the offences.

Police said Chavan allegedly committed the chain snatchings to fund his online gambling habit.