UAE Ambassador Meets Smit Machchhar’s Family, Assures Full Support From Modi Govt

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India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Deepak Mittal met the family of Captain Smit Machchhar in Dubai and assured them of the Indian government’s full support for his welfare and wellbeing, as the Indian pilot continues to receive global praise for his actions during a mid-air emergency aboard a Flydubai flight.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said the Indian ambassador had met Machchhar’s family and conveyed the government’s support. Jaiswal also shared Mittal’s post on X, in which the ambassador said India was “proud” of the captain for his bravery in saving lives and averting a tragedy.



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“We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy. Just met the family and conveyed the greetings and full support of the Government of India in ensuring welfare and wellbeing of the Indian Hero,” Mittal wrote.



Machchhar was the captain of Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when a violent confrontation broke out in the cockpit. According to reports, an Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar and attempted to interfere with the aircraft’s controls, sending the plane into a rapid descent. Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and subdue the attacker. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar, who underwent surgery, is reported to be in stable condition. His actions have drawn praise from leaders across the world, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Modi, while speaking at the UPSC centenary celebrations, praised the Indian captain’s “courage”, “patience” and “presence of mind”. Referring to Netanyahu’s remarks, Modi said the Israeli prime minister had stated that the Indian pilot had prevented a “9/11” from happening.



Modi also said he had spoken to Machchhar’s father Bhupendra, mother Geeta and wife Sonal, and urged citizens to pray for the pilot’s long life and good health.



The incident involved 174 passengers, according to Reuters and AP, although some reports have described the total number of people aboard the aircraft as around 180.