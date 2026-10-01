Viral VIDEO: Massive Landslide Hits Uttarakhand’s Kumaon Region |

A massive landslide in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region has drawn attention after a video showing an entire section of a mountainside collapsing surfaced online. The footage captures loose soil, rocks and other debris suddenly breaking away from the slope and rushing downhill.

The dramatic visuals show the scale of the collapse, although the exact location and extent of damage linked to the incident were not immediately clear.

Viral video shows mountain slope giving way

In the widely circulated clip, a large portion of the hillside appears to crumble within seconds. Clouds of dust rise as tonnes of earth and rocks slide down the mountain, highlighting the risks faced by people travelling or living close to vulnerable slopes.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties or damage to nearby homes, roads or other infrastructure in connection with the footage.

The incident comes after a spell of unsettled weather in Uttarakhand, with heavy rainfall reported in lower areas and snowfall recorded at higher elevations during the previous week.

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Weather conditions raise landslide concerns

The recent weather has already caused disruptions in parts of the hill state. Earlier in September, heavy rain and landslides affected road connectivity in several districts, while authorities temporarily suspended pilgrimages amid deteriorating weather conditions.

In Pithoragarh, falling stones and debris had also disrupted traffic on a section of the Pithoragarh-Tanakpur highway during the recent spell of bad weather.

IMD forecasts rain in several Uttarakhand districts

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and thunderstorms at isolated locations in parts of Uttarakhand. The areas mentioned in the forecast include Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, Almora and Pithoragarh.

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Dry conditions are expected in the remaining districts, while shallow to moderate fog has also been forecast at isolated places across the plains.

As of October 1, the IMD's subdivision warning page showed no warning for Uttarakhand, although isolated rain and thunderstorms remained possible in parts of the state.

The latest landslide footage has once again highlighted the vulnerability of Uttarakhand's steep Himalayan terrain, particularly when rainfall and changing weather conditions destabilise mountain slopes.