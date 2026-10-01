Asian Games 2026: Team India Beat Pakistan 4-3 In Nail-Biting Clash To Enter Men's Hockey Final

Team India Beat Pakistan 4-3 In Nail-Biting Clash To Enter Men's Hockey Final | SonyLiv/X

India produced a thrilling 4-3 victory over Pakistan in the men’s hockey semi-final at the Asian Games 2026, sealing their place in the gold-medal match after a dramatic contest at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium.

The high-stakes clash lived up to the expectations surrounding one of hockey’s most closely followed rivalries. India entered the semi-final unbeaten, having topped Pool A with five wins from five matches, while Pakistan had finished second in their pool after a narrow 4-5 defeat to Malaysia.

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The match turned into a back-and-forth thriller, with both teams refusing to give the other any breathing room. India eventually edged Pakistan 4-3 after a tense battle that went down to the wire, sending the defending champions into the final.

With the 4-3 win, India have now secured their place in the Asian Games men's hockey final and remain on course to defend their title. The gold-medal match will also carry significant importance, with the Asian Games champions earning direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.