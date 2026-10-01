Gandhi Jayanti Long Weekend: 5 Last-Minute Getaways Near Mumbai And Pune For A Quick Escape |

Gandhi Jayanti falls on Friday, October 2, this year, giving travellers a chance to make the most of a three-day long weekend. With Saturday being a weekly holiday for many offices, followed by Sunday, this is a perfect opportunity for those looking to escape the city without planning an elaborate vacation.

If you're based in Mumbai or Pune and are looking for a quick road trip, a one-day picnic or a relaxed weekend surrounded by nature, Maharashtra has plenty of options within a comfortable driving distance. From misty hill stations and scenic viewpoints to beaches and peaceful getaways, these destinations can make for an easy last-minute plan.

Here are five destinations near Mumbai and Pune to consider for the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend:

Igatpuri

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Igatpuri is ideal for those looking for misty landscapes, lush valleys and a peaceful break from city life. Tringalwadi Fort, Bhatsa River Valley and nearby waterfalls offer options for trekking, sightseeing and nature-filled picnics.

Nagaon, Alibaug

If you'd rather spend the long weekend by the sea, Nagaon in Alibaug is an easy coastal escape. Its beachside setting makes it suitable for a relaxed day trip, picnic or overnight stay, while the surrounding Alibaug region offers plenty of opportunities to explore at a leisurely pace.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a classic weekend getaway for its cool weather, green hills, viewpoints and lakes. Visitors can spend their time around Venna Lake, explore viewpoints such as Arthur's Seat or simply enjoy local favourites like strawberries and cream.

Panchgani

Located in the Sahyadris, Panchgani is perfect for travellers looking for scenic views and a slower pace. Table Land, Sydney Point and Parsi Point offer panoramic landscapes, while Mapro Garden makes for an easy food stop during a road trip.

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Matheran

For a peaceful escape away from traffic and city noise, Matheran is a great option. The automobile-free hill station is known for its lush surroundings, viewpoints and walking trails, with Charlotte Lake and Louisa Point among the popular places to explore.