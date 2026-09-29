Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Owns The L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week Runway In A Dramatic Black Cape Gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Owns The L’Oréal Paris Runway In A Dramatic Black Cape Gown At Paris Fashion Week |

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought old-school glamour and high-fashion drama to the L’Oréal Paris runway in Paris, closing the show in a striking all-black couture creation that transformed classic power dressing into a statement of movement, structure and sparkle.

For the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé, held at Place Joffre against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire, Aishwarya stepped out in a custom ensemble from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker’s Fall 2026 Couture collection. The dramatic look was conceptualised and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, with every detail designed to make her runway appearance feel larger than life.

At the heart of the look was a sculpted black velvet gown that hugged the silhouette before giving way to layers of gathered tulle. The contrasting textures brought both structure and softness to the ensemble, while cascading three-dimensional fringe details added movement with every step Aishwarya took on the runway.

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The real showstopper, however, was the dramatic velvet cape layered over the gown. Adorned with intricate pearl and crystal embellishments along its borders, the cape featured a galaxy-inspired dégradé effect that appeared to shimmer like light travelling through a night sky. Its sweeping silhouette added an almost regal quality to Aishwarya’s entrance.

Mohit Rai took the glamour several notches higher with statement accessories, including a diamond-encrusted crown, sparkling diamond rings and matching pumps. The jewellery beautifully complemented the crystal detailing on the cape without taking away from the couture's intricate construction.

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Aishwarya completed the look with her signature beauty aesthetic, allowing the elaborate couture and dramatic cape to remain the focus. Her confident runway presence added the final touch to an ensemble built around strength, precision, movement and timeless glamour.

The ninth edition of L’Oréal Paris’ fashion showcase brought together an international roster of ambassadors and personalities, with Aishwarya among the celebrated names walking the runway.