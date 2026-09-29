Natasha Poonawalla Stuns In ₹10.77 Lakh Corset, Halter-Neck Gown With Chanel Pomegranate Bag

By: Rutunjay D | September 29, 2026
Natasha Poonawalla looked absolutely breathtaking in this dramatic black Schiaparelli gown, bringing an unmistakable dose of couture glamour to the fundraising event.
The ₹10.77 lakh gown features a sleek, floor-length draped silhouette crafted from lightweight jersey for an effortlessly fluid fall.
Its defining feature is the fitted black velvet corset, which cinches the waist and the plunging halter neckline adds striking structure to the otherwise fluid design.
A daring high thigh slit breaks through the floor-length drape, adding movement and allowing the silhouette to feel effortlessly glamorous.
Natasha paired the gown with a spectacular Fall 2026 Chanel pomegranate bag, bringing an artistic pop of colour and personality to the monochrome look.
The ornate bag, complete with its sculptural fruit-inspired design and chain detailing, worked beautifully as a statement accessory against the minimal black gown.
She kept the jewellery restrained, allowing the gown’s neckline, corset structure and statement Chanel bag to remain the focal points.