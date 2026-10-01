'Proud Husband' Raghav Chadha Praises Parineeti Chopra In Shaque, Calls It 'Gripping' And 'Nail-Biting Watch'

Raghav Chadha Praises Wife Parineeti Chopra | Photo via Instagram

Actress Parineeti Chopra’s latest series Shaque: Trust No One has received a shoutout from her husband, Raghav Chadha. The politician praised her performance as Anvita and called the Netflix mystery thriller a gripping watch that kept him guessing until the end.

On Thursday (October 1) Raghav took to social media to share his thoughts days after attending the premiere with close friends and family. He revealed that the suspense kept him hooked throughout the seven-episode series and that he was eager to find out who was behind the kidnapping.

"Shaque had me hooked till the very end. The suspense keeps building, every episode makes you question what you think you know. By the end I only wanted one answer. Who was the kidnapper? The premiere felt even more special with our closest friends and family there with us," he wrote.

Praising Parineeti’s portrayal of Anvita, Raghav added, "@parineetichopra, you completely lived Anvita."

He further described the series as a "genuinely gripping, nail biting watch" while acknowledging that his personal equation with Parineeti could make him biased.

"The whole cast really pulls you into the story, and @parineetichopra, you completely lived Anvita. Proud husband aside, this is a genuinely gripping, nail biting watch. Go watch Shaque on Netflix now!."

More About Shaque: Trust No One

Shaque: Trust No One stars Parineeti alongside Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni and Sumeet Vyas. The seven-episode mystery thriller follows a mother searching for her daughter after she goes missing.

The series began streaming on Netflix on September 24 and marks Parineeti’s OTT debut.

Parineeti On Shooting Shaque While Pregnant

Parineeti had earlier spoken about shooting for Shaque while she was pregnant. At the trailer launch, the actress revealed that she and Raghav discovered the pregnancy only after filming had already begun.

She explained why they felt grateful that she was working with the makers of Shaque during that time.