Shaque: Trust No One Review: Jennifer Winget Steals The Show In This Solid Mystery | File photo

Title: Shaque: Trust No One

Director: Renzil D'Silva

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni Razdan, and others

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3 stars

What happens when a newborn baby is filched from a mother who has just given birth to her? Is she successful in finding the baby and the culprit? This is the basic premise of Shaque: Trust No One.

This whodunnit has elements of deception, mystery, tarot cards and a decent plotline. Very few things are predictable while most aren’t. Is it worth binge watching? Read on to find out.

Actors performances

Jennifer Winget (Sakshi) steals the show. The actress will surprise everyone with her acting chops. She is undoubtedly the star of the show. Tahir Raj Bhasin as Alok has the same expression throughout, Harleen Sethi as Shreya is okay, Parineeti Chopra as Anvita, who makes her OTT debut, hams in some scenes and is unable to portray the pain of a mother who has lost her child, however she acts well in the scenes when her character is hallucinating, Anup Soni (cop Khurana) impresses and Soni Razdan is strictly okay.

Direction

Renzil D'Silva has done justice to the script. He has written the story as well. Rensil wins in the most important aspect of any mystery show as the way he has filmed the series doesn’t make it too predictable. The reason WHY the infant is taken is kept under wraps till the very end.

Music and aesthetics

Rensil and his team chose Shimla as the location where the tragedy unfolds and it was a smart choice. The chilly atmosphere of the place mixed with the twisted intentions of almost all the characters creates a solid atmosphere. The sets don’t feel artificial, the makeup is done subtly and the costumes aren’t over the top. The editing by Shweta Venkat Mathew is tight. The cinematography is top notch. One does wish the music score (Raju Singh) was a little more eerie.

FPJ verdict

It is clear the makers had done their homework well. All questions in the viewer's mind are neatly answered without over feeding. Also, this is one of the few times tarot cards are shown in a rather decent way on screen. However, one does wish the series had a stronger lead actress. Overall, the show is a solid thriller. It keeps the viewer on the edge of the seat. Watch it for Jennifer Winget’s stellar act. Recommended.