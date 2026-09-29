FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'From Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Arunachal Attack To Sachin Waze Getting Bail In Antilia Bomb Scare Case'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, 4 Injured After Suspected Militants Open Fire On Patrol Team In Arunachal Pradesh

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after suspected militants opened fire on a patrol team near Nampong Nallah along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. Security forces have intensified operations in the area. (Read more...)

2. Dismissed Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze Gets Bail In Antilia Bomb Scare Case, Mansukh Hiran Murder

Sachin Waze, a dismissed police officer, has been granted bail in the Antilia bomb scare case and the subsequent Mansukh Hiran murder case. The first case involved an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence. Thane businessman Hiran was linked to the vehicle. The two cases attracted widespread attention amid allegations of a broader conspiracy. (Read more...)

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3. Mumbai: Traffic, Chaos Near CSMT Station As Matang Community Stage Demonstrations Demanding Reservation

Matang Community protesters gathered near Mumbai's CSMT, demanding 13% sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes reservation quota into categories such as A, B, C and D, reports said. Hundreds reportedly occupied roads, causing inconvenience to commuters. Police said permission for the planned Azad Maidan protest was denied and initiated action to prevent law-and-order issues. (Read more...)

4. 'Will Continue Until Arrest Is Made': Sahil Wakode's Father Ravindra On Day 2 Of Hunger Strike At Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Sahil Wakode's father Ravindra continued his hunger strike at Azad Maidan for the second day on Tuesday, saying the protest would continue until an arrest is made. Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating alleged abetment to suicide. Sahil's family has alleged caste discrimination at IIT Bombay, which has formed a 10-member committee to examine circumstances surrounding his death. (Read more...)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Ravindra Wakode, father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, continued his sit-in protest at Azad Maidan for the second consecutive day, seeking justice for his son pic.twitter.com/rzilibf3yc — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

5. 'Excruciatingly Deep Void': Supreme Court Justice Dipankar Datta Dedicates Sambhal Violence Judgment To Late Law Clerk Ritwik Deswal

Supreme Court Justice Dipankar Datta on September 29 dedicated a judgment to late Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate Ritwik Deswal, who died days before his 27th birthday. Beginning with “In Memoriam,” Justice Datta remembered Deswal’s contribution to the judgment. The bench, comprising Justices Datta and Sheel Nagu, quashed an NSA detention order and imposed ₹10 lakh costs on Uttar Pradesh. (Read more...)

7. WhatsApp To Start Charging For Messages From October 1: Here's Who All Are Impacted

Meta will end free service messaging on WhatsApp Business API in India from October 1, introducing charges of about Rs. 0.115 per message after a monthly free allowance. The change affects businesses using automated customer support tools, not regular WhatsApp users or small businesses on the app. Meta says the move targets high-volume messaging. (Read more...)

🚨 WhatsApp Business API will charge 14 paise per message from October in India. pic.twitter.com/fAjFp6UwLE — India Plus (@india_plus_) September 28, 2026

8. 'Felt So Unsafe': 20-Year-Old Singer Shriya Rao Shares 'Worst' Uber Experience, Alleges Driver Kept Staring At Her Legs And Cursed Her

Singer-songwriter Shriya Rao alleged that an Uber driver repeatedly stared at her legs while she was travelling with two other women. Rao claimed that when she asked him to slow down, he cursed her in Hindi and drove even faster. Calling the experience unsafe and “disgusting”, she urged Uber to remove the driver from its platform. (Read more...)

9. Tata Sons Listing, Leadership Shift May Reshape Group Financial Strategy: S&P

S&P sees no immediate Tata ratings impact from a Tata Sons listing or leadership shift, but flags long-term risks to group support and financial policy. (Read more...)

10. Keerthy Suresh Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut In Effortlessly Chic Grey Power Suit At Giorgio Armani Show

Keerthy Suresh has added another international fashion milestone to her growing list, making her debut at Milan Fashion Week. The National Award-winning actress attended the highly anticipated Giorgio Armani show in Milan, marking her first appearance at the Italian fashion house’s prestigious presentation. (Read more...)