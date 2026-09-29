Keerthy Suresh Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut In Effortlessly Chic Grey Power Suit At Giorgio Armani Show |

Keerthy Suresh has added another international fashion milestone to her growing list, making her debut at Milan Fashion Week. The National Award-winning actress attended the highly anticipated Giorgio Armani show in Milan, marking her first appearance at the Italian fashion house’s prestigious presentation.

For her debut, Keerthy embraced understated sophistication in a sleek grey ensemble. She paired a sharply tailored sleeveless vest with a classic white shirt, creating a polished contrast between structured tailoring and effortless elegance. The look was completed with wide-leg grey trousers and pointed heels, giving the outfit a contemporary power-dressing edge while keeping the overall aesthetic refined.

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Keerthy kept her beauty look equally restrained, opting for natural-looking makeup and minimal jewellery. Her hair was swept into a neat updo, allowing the clean lines of her outfit to remain the focal point. The muted colour palette and tailored silhouette perfectly complemented the sophisticated atmosphere of the Armani show.

One of the highlights of her Milan appearance was her meeting with Silvana Armani, Creative Director of Women’s Collection at Giorgio Armani. The actress was seen posing alongside her during the show, making the occasion even more memorable as she experienced the fashion house's Milan showcase for the first time.

Her Milan debut comes soon after another significant international appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Keerthy attended the world premiere of Dorothy. For the occasion, she celebrated her Indian roots through a contemporary take on Kanjivaram dressing, wearing a burgundy and antique-gold creation by Karan Torani with traditional Kerala jewellery.