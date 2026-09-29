Mouni Roy Turns 41 In Style, Shares Breezy Bikini Look From Goa Birthday Getaway | Pics Inside |

Mouni Roy welcomed her 41st birthday with sunshine, sea views and the company of her closest girl friends. The actress celebrated her special day on Monday, September 28, with an intimate getaway in Goa, giving fans a glimpse of the relaxed and cheerful celebrations.

Among the snippets from her birthday diaries was a stylish bikini outfit check, with Mouni serving effortless vacation glamour against the tropical backdrop. Her beach-ready look perfectly matched the laid-back mood of the getaway, while her confident styling kept the overall aesthetic chic and fuss-free.

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The actress appeared to embrace a minimal approach, letting the swimwear and holiday setting do most of the talking. Her relaxed styling and natural holiday glam added to the easy-breezy appeal, making the look feel perfect for a sun-soaked birthday by the sea.

Mouni also shared glimpses of her celebrations with her girl gang, with the group enjoying the serene setting of a beachside property. From candid moments to breezy photographs, the pictures captured the warmth of a close-knit celebration away from the bustle of the city.

Alongside her birthday video, Mouni reflected on entering another year of her life. “Turning a new leaf, feeling the lil miracles. Grateful, blessed and still figuring it all out. God’s got me. So does my girls,” she wrote, while thanking her fans for their wishes.