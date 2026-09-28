Kalyani Priyadarshan Serves High-Fashion Inspiration From Timeless White Silk Saree To Bold Black Corsets

By: Rutunjay D | September 28, 2026
Kalyani Priyadarshan showcases a stunning festive wardrobe, effortlessly embracing traditional Indian heritage and sleek contemporary glamour at once in the festive looks she recently posted.
Her ethereal white saree exudes understated sophistication, detailed with opulent gold zari borders, intricate embroidery, and paired with a shimmering metallic clutch.
Bringing a vibrant touch of classic charm, her deep emerald green saree features intricate Bandhani-inspired polka dots and a rich golden zardozi border.
She transforms traditional drape aesthetics with a sheer dark green lehenga set featuring delicate scalloped embroidery along the borders for a refreshing celebratory allure.
Proving festive dressing goes beyond six yards, she stuns in a structured black corset-style dress with delicate embellished straps that radiate modern sultry glamour.
Her dramatic black saree ensemble showcases textured monochrome detailing, draped with an effortless air of mystery and high-fashion edge.
Across the traditional drapes, she selects exquisite statement jewelry, including intricate temple jhumkas, polished Kundan drop earrings, and stacked gold bangles.
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