Sonakshi Sinha Drapes Red Handwoven Chanderi Saree for the First Time Since Her Wedding Day

By: Rutunjay D | September 27, 2026
Sonakshi Sinha exudes classic bridal-esque charm in a deep crimson handwoven Chanderi saree from Huma Qureshi's label, Live Free Fall, priced at ₹14,900.
The lightweight sheer Chanderi silk fabric is adorned with delicate star-like gold zari booties scattered across the body, adding a subtle shimmer to the rich red backdrop.
A clean, solid gold zari border frames the saree, giving the traditional handloom drape a refined and timeless outline.
She pairs the drape with a matching solid red elbow-length blouse featuring a flattering broad round neckline that highlights her collarbones.
Her hair is pulled back into a neat, low traditional bun adorned with fresh white gajra blooms and a soft strand framing her face.
Expressing her love for the classic look in her caption, Sonakshi noted, "The last time i wore a saree was when i got married… felt nice wearing one after so long."