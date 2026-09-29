Assam Rifles Jawan Killed, 4 Injured After Suspected Militants Open Fire On Patrol Team In Arunachal Pradesh |

Itanagar: An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is underway, they said.

Preliminary reports suggested that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42) and injuring four others.

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The injured personnel were being evacuated for medical treatment, while details regarding their condition were awaited.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, the official said.

Preliminary reports suggested the involvement of militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA).

However, there was no official confirmation about the attackers' identity.The incident comes just two days before the Centre's latest extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), is set to take effect in specified areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre has extended the law for another six months from October 1, with Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts remaining under its purview.

The extension comes amid continued security concerns in the region, particularly along the India-Myanmar border, where insurgent groups have maintained a presence and operated across the international boundary.

An official statement from the Assam Rifles is awaited.

Changlang SP Kirli Padu said he had received information about the incident and directed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather details.

"We have received information about the incident that took place along the India-Myanmar border and have asked the OC of Changlang police station to collect information related to it," the SP said.

The incident comes just two days before the Centre's latest extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), is set to take effect in specified areas of Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre has extended the law for another six months from October 1, with Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts remaining under its purview.

The extension comes amid continued security concerns in the region, particularly along the India-Myanmar border, where insurgent groups have maintained a presence and operated across the international boundary.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)