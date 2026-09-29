Surgical Strike Day: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Army As India Marks 10th Anniversary Of 2016 Operation |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid tribute to the Indian Army on Surgical Strike Day, marking the 10th anniversary of the September 28–29, 2016 operation across the Line of Control (LoC).

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“Honouring our Indian Army on Surgical Strike Day, their decisive action against threats to our nation stands as a proud chapter in India’s security history,” Fadnavis wrote on X. His post also featured a representational image of Indian special forces with the message, "Surgical Strike Day! A saga of the Indian Army's indomitable courage and valour! Jai Hind!"

The anniversary commemorates the operation carried out by the Indian Army's Special Forces on the night of September 28–29, 2016, following the terror attack on an Army base in Uri earlier that month. The Ministry of Defence has said the operation targeted terrorist launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Read Also 10th Anniversary Of Surgical Strikes: A Look Back At The 2016 Operation And Its Significance

The Uri attack on September 18, 2016, had killed Indian Army personnel. Government records later cited 19 soldiers among the victims. The Army then announced that it had conducted strikes against terrorist launch pads across the LoC.

PM Modi Recalls 2016 Operation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recalled the surgical strikes during the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on September 27, ahead of the 10th anniversary. Modi described the operation as a historic achievement and recalled how Indian soldiers crossed the LoC to target terrorist hideouts. He said the operation represented a new example of India's approach to combating terrorism.

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The government later linked the 2016 operation with later military responses to terror attacks, including the Balakot airstrikes in February 2019 and Operation Sindoor in April 2025. The government describes these operations as part of an evolving approach to cross-border terrorism. Surgical Strike Day is observed annually to commemorate the 2016 operation and the role of the armed forces in India's response to cross-border terrorism.

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