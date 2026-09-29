Mumbai: Traffic, Chaos Near CSMT Station As Matang Community Stage Demonstrations Demanding Reservation |

Mumbai: The Matang Samaj community on Tuesday staged a protest near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), creating a chaotic situation and causing inconvenience to commuters as hundreds of protesters were seen on Mumbai roads, blocking vehicles and roads.

According to reports, the protesters are demanding 13 per cent sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes reservation quota into categories such as A, B, C and D. The reports further state that the protest was supposed to take place near Azad Maidan. However, the demonstrators are now holding the protest on Mumbai streets, creating barriers for daily commuters.

Police try to control situation

Mumbai Police are trying to bring the situation under control by removing the protesters from the streets, while the Kasturba police station has stated that action against the protesters has been initiated since morning to prevent any law and order issues.

However, the Matang community protesters have expressed their firm determination to continue this agitation till the government takes a concrete decision on the pending demand for sub-categorisation of reservation.

Former MLA Ramesh Kadam detained

According to Divya Marathi, former MLA Ramesh Kadam was detained in connection with the matter by Kasturba Marg police at around 7 am, before he was to participate in the protest. The police officials have issued a clarification stating that permission for Mumbai’s Azad Maidan protest was denied.