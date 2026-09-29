28 Trader Bodies Back October 2 ‘No UPI Day’ Protest Against Proposed MDR Charge; More Associations Likely To Join |

Mumbai: At least 28 trader and business associations have been listed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) as supporting the October 2 protest, with the organisation saying more associations are expected to join.

MACCIA Also Supports Campaign

Separately, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) said the chamber and its 500 affiliate associations would support the ‘No UPI Day’ campaign. The 500 figure refers to MACCIA's affiliates and should not be treated as the confirmed number of associations participating in the protest.

The associations, representing retailers, distributors, manufacturers, service providers and small businesses, are seeking withdrawal of the proposed 0.04% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)/transaction charge, arguing that even a small levy would add to the financial burden on businesses operating on thin margins.

Representation Sent To Finance Minister

In its representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, FRTWA president Viren Shah said traders were already facing high rentals, salaries, electricity costs, taxes, compliance expenses, logistics costs and competition from online platforms. He said a transaction-linked charge would directly increase the cost of accepting digital payments.

The representation also sought clarity on the proposed ₹300 transaction cap and an assurance that it would not subsequently be increased or altered.

Peaceful Protest Planned On Gandhi Jayanti

The protest, described by the FRTWA as a peaceful and democratic collective representation, is planned for Gandhi Jayanti. The federation said more associations were expected to join.

Among the 28 organisations listed as supporting the protest are the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, All India Mobile Retailer Associations, All India Gems & Jewellery Federation, Akhil Bharatiya Khadya Tel Vyapari Mahasangh, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, Gujarat, Ahmedabad Automobile Dealers Association, Ulhasnagar Shopkeepers Association, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Trade Association of Information and Technology (TAIT), Mumbai, Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations and Federation of Mumbai Retail Cloth Dealers Association.

The list also includes the Federation of Associations of Maharashtra, Mumbai Grain Dealers Association, Onion Potato Traders Association, G South Vyapari Association, Station Road Vyapari Association, Thane, and Bhiwandi Dhanya Va Kirana Merchants Association. The Junagadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with 40 associations, has also extended support, the FRTWA said.

One major union, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it had not announced or endorsed a nationwide October 2 “No UPI Day”, while independent trader organisations may participate.

FRTWA cited NPCI data showing more than 24.5 billion UPI transactions in August 2026 and said traders had supported the Government's digital payment initiatives. The organisation clarified that the protest should not be construed as representing the position of every trader organisation.

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