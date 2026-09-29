Ulwe-Shivajinagar To Nhava Road Closed For One Year From September 29 For MTHL Ramp And Coastal Road Construction | AI

Navi Mumbai: Commuters travelling between Shivajinagar in Ulwe and Nhava will have to take an alternative route for the next one year, with the direct road being closed to all vehicles from September 29, to September 30, 2027, to facilitate ongoing work on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) ramp and Ulwe Coastal Road (UCR) at the Shivajinagar Interchange.

Closure Order Issued

The closure will come into effect at 12.01 am on September 29 and remain in force until midnight on September 30, 2027, according to an order issued by Dr Rahul Khade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai.

Under the diversion plan, motorists heading towards Nhava will have to travel via Delta Chowk in Sector 9, Ulwe Temple Road and Nhava Road to reach their destinations. Vehicles travelling in the opposite direction will also have to use the designated diversion.

Traffic Management During Construction

The restriction has been imposed to facilitate the project work and prevent traffic congestion and inconvenience to motorists at the Shivajinagar Interchange.

“We have closed the Shivajinagar-Nhava road to ensure smooth traffic movement during the construction work. Motorists must use the designated alternative route and cooperate with the traffic police,” said Khade.

The closure has been imposed under Sections 115, 116(1), 116(4) and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The Nhava Sheva Traffic Branch had sought the diversion during the project period.

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