Mumbai Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Run Over By Mixer Tanker In Mazgaon; Driver Booked For Rash Driving

Forensic experts, policemen and fire brigade officials on the spot where a man loses life after rammed by RMC truck at Dockyard Road in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was allegedly run over by a speeding mixer tanker on Barrister Nath Pai Marg in Mazgaon on September 28.

The Byculla police have registered a case against the tanker driver, identified as Mohammed Arif Bashir Khan, 55, for allegedly driving rashly and negligently and causing the fatal accident.

Police Reach Accident Spot

According to the FIR, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Shankar Ganpat Patil, 56, was on patrol with a police team when the police control room alerted them at around 12.29 pm about an accident near the HP petrol pump on the northbound carriageway of Barrister Nath Pai Marg, Mazgaon.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

When the police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man, aged around 50, lying unconscious on the road. The rear right-side dual wheels of the mixer tanker had reportedly run over his head.

Police questioned people present at the scene, who told them that the victim had been walking along the road when he was hit by a mixer tanker bearing registration number MH 46 DC 5473. The vehicle was found stationed at the accident spot.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Driver Detained By Police

Police detained the driver, Khan, a resident of Kalamboli Road, Navi Mumbai. The injured pedestrian was immediately taken to Sir J.J. Hospital on a stretcher in the Byculla Mobile 01 van. At the hospital, Dr Saurabh Kadam examined the victim and declared him brought dead at around 1.40 pm.

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The Byculla police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have alleged that Khan drove the vehicle rashly and negligently on a public road, hit the pedestrian and caused his death. Further investigation is underway.

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