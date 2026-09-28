Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Container Driver Dies After Vehicles Plunge Into 35-Foot Gorge In Raigad’s Khalapur |

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old container driver was killed and a tempo driver sustained minor injuries after a container rammed the tempo from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad's Khalapur taluka on Monday morning. The impact sent both vehicles through the roadside metal railing and into a 35-foot-deep gorge.

Driver Killed In Accident

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Kaif Mohammad Alam (24), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The injured tempo driver, Miraj Sirajuddin Sheikh (29), is a resident of Kaimur district in Bihar.

According to Khopoli police, the accident occurred around 8.15 am near kilometre 36/300 on the Mumbai-bound lane, within the limits of Dheku village.

Vehicles Plunge Into Gorge

Police said Alam was driving container MH 43/Y 3570 and allegedly drove rashly and negligently without taking the road conditions into account. The container lost control and rammed tempo MH 04/LQ 4313 from behind. Both vehicles veered towards the left side of the road, broke through the metal railing and plunged into the gorge.

“Prima facie, the container driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle and rammed the tempo from behind. Both vehicles subsequently broke through the railing and fell into the gorge. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident,” said police Sachin Hire from Khopoli police station.

Alam suffered serious injuries to both legs, his hands and other parts of the body and succumbed to his injuries. Sheikh sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The Khopoli police have registered a case under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, read with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The corresponding IPC sections mentioned in the police record are 304(A), 279, 337 and 338, against the deceased.

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