WhatsApp To Start Charging For Messages From October 1: Here's Who All Are Impacted

Meta is set to end free messaging on the WhatsApp Business starting October 1, a shift that will bring per-message charges to a category of communication that has been free since its launch. The change was first flagged widely on X, and is corroborated by Meta's own updated WhatsApp Business Platform rate card as tracked by multiple messaging infrastructure providers.

WhatsApp Business API: What's actually changing

Until now, businesses using the WhatsApp Business API could reply to customers for free within an open 24-hour 'service window', the period that begins once a customer messages a business first. From October 1, these service messages become chargeable in India at approximately Rs. 0.115 (around 11.5 paise) per message, the same rate Meta already applies to utility and authentication templates. A related change also removes a previous cost-saving workaround - utility template messages sent inside that same 24-hour window, which were free since July 2025, will now be billed regardless of whether the window is open or closed.

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The free allowance and the fine print

Businesses are not being charged from the very first message. Each business phone number gets 1,000 free service messages per calendar month under the new structure, resetting monthly with no rollover. Every message beyond that threshold is billed individually, with no volume discount applying to service messages regardless of scale. Notably, the shift to per-message billing also means a single support conversation involving several message bubbles, once bundled as one free exchange, will now generate a separate charge for each bubble sent.

WhatsApp: Who this actually targets

The change applies specifically to the paid WhatsApp Business API, generally used by larger businesses and platforms running high-volume, automated customer support at scale. It does not affect personal WhatsApp use or the free WhatsApp Business app typically used by small and medium enterprises.

Business running support for 10,000 daily users could see costs jump from zero to roughly Rs. 2 lakh a month once the new pricing kicks in. "SMS era rates are back, expect a lot more businesses to move to apps," he wrote, adding that a possible upside could be reduced WhatsApp spam.

Since AI-based WhatsApp agents that field dozens of automated replies per user conversation would fall squarely under the newly billable service-message category, their operating costs could rise sharply once the free allowance is exhausted, a dynamic several businesses building on WhatsApp are reportedly already re-evaluating ahead of the deadline.

Meta has previously said the changes are intended to curb high-volume automated messaging and bring WhatsApp's support-messaging economics closer in line with other customer service channels.