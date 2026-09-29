'Felt So Unsafe': 20-Year-Old Singer Shriya Rao Shares 'Worst' Uber Experience, Alleges Driver Kept Staring At Her Legs And Cursed Her

Singer-songwriter Shriya Rao, known for her work on Nadaaniyan, has shared a disturbing account of an Uber ride, alleging that the driver repeatedly stared at her legs and later became aggressive when she asked him to slow down.

Rao took to Instagram on Monday (September 28) to recount the experience and said she was travelling with two other women when the alleged incident took place. She also tagged Uber and urged the company to take action against the driver, citing concerns about the safety of other women passengers.

“Just had the absolute worst experience with an Uber driver,” she wrote.

Describing the alleged behaviour, Rao said, “I was in the car with two other girls. When we got into the car, the driver looked at me and acknowledged my face. But soon, every few seconds, he kept turning around to stare at my legs while driving. I felt absolutely disgusted and so unsafe in that moment.”

According to Rao, the situation became more concerning when the driver began speeding. She said she politely asked him to slow down, but alleged that he responded by abusing her and increasing the speed of the vehicle.

“He started speeding, and so I asked him to slow down, politely. He cursed me in Hindi and started driving the car even faster,” she added.

Rao further explained why she chose not to confront the driver aggressively. She said, “All I could think of doing in that moment was breathing and not doing anything that would spark a bigger reaction from the driver. What was I expected to do—jump out of the car? As we got out of the Uber, he stared at my legs and looked me up and down in a DISGUSTING way multiple times. I couldn’t wait to get away from him.”

Her post has since gained attention on social media, with several people sharing their own accounts of allegedly uncomfortable experiences with cab drivers. Rao has specifically called on Uber to remove the driver from its platform, saying that other women passengers could potentially be at risk.

In the comments section, Uber replied, "We've sent a response your way. You should be able to view the details via Direct Message. Appreciate your understanding."

Who Is Shriya Rao?

Shriya Rao is a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter who, according to her Instagram bio, is 20 years old. She has released and worked on more than 15 original songs, primarily in the English R&B and contemporary pop space.

Rao was also involved in Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She contributed backing vocals and arrangements to the Dharmatic Entertainment production.

On the professional front, Rao is set to perform at Lollapalooza India in January next year.