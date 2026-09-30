FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Bombay HC Stays Sachin Waze's Bail To FlyDubai Hijack Scare Triggers Emergency Landing'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Bombay HC Stays Sachin Waze Bail In Antilia Bomb Scare & Mansukh Hiran Murder Case, Issues Notice To Former Cop

The Bombay High Court has stayed the special NIA court’s order granting bail to former cop Sachin Waze in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases. Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale issued notice to Waze and stayed the bail till October 7. (Read more...)

2. FlyDubai FZ1073 Hijack Scare: Pilot Fight, Knife Attack, Blood-Stained Passenger And Emergency Landing — What We Know So Far

A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv triggered a hijack scare after pilots reportedly became involved in a physical altercation mid-air. FZ1073 transmitted emergency codes, including 7500, and was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Israeli fighter jets were scrambled, but officials later said it was not a hijacking. All passengers landed safely. (Read more...)

A passenger on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight recounts:



“We are currently in Saudi Arabia.



One of the crew members attacked the pilot with a knife and disabled the aircraft’s systems. Yaniv (pictured?) and another passenger stormed the cockpit and subdued the attacker.



Luckily,… pic.twitter.com/hmg7QvvTuM — Pepel Klaasa (@pepel_klaasa) September 30, 2026

3. Mangaluru MRPL Blast: Loud Explosion Heard For Several Kilometres, Smoke Billows - VIDEO

The explosion-like sound was reportedly heard several kilometres away. Residents in areas around Jokatte said the impact was strong enough to shake houses, while window panes were reportedly shattered in some buildings. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Karnataka | Smoke seen emerging from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) facility in Mangaluru; Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances rush to the spot pic.twitter.com/7qT52ysRp2 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

4. Cabinet Approves Rabi MSP Hike For Six Crops; Farmers To Get ₹90,962 Crore Support In 2027-28 Season

The Union Cabinet has approved higher Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for six Rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season, with increases led by safflower and mustard. The move is expected to involve a ₹90,962 crore payout and provide farmers with better returns while encouraging diversification towards pulses and oilseeds. (Read more...)

5. Historic Koder House Gutted In Fire: Know The Legacy Of One Of Kochi’s Oldest Heritage Buildings

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at the historic Koder House in Fort Kochi. According to latest reports, fire service personnel have brought the blaze under control. Located in Fort Kochi, Koder House is associated with the Koder family, a prominent Jewish family that played an important role in the city’s trading history. The building was constructed in 1808 by Samuel Koder. (Read more...)

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6. Ind Vs WI 2nd Guwahati ODI: What Are The White Patches On John Campbell's Skin? Know About This Health Condition Jamaican Batter Is Reeling From

West Indies opener John Campbell's visible skin patches drew attention during the second ODI against India in Guwahati. While photographs cannot confirm a diagnosis, the patches resemble pigmentation loss seen in vitiligo, an autoimmune condition affecting melanocytes. Vitiligo can cause white or lighter skin patches, is not linked to poor hygiene and, importantly, is not contagious at all. (Read more...)

FASTEST FIFTY!



John Campbell brings up his half-century in just 28 balls! pic.twitter.com/6XN59jUWI7 — Rehan 56 (@imrehan056) September 30, 2026

7. Unnao: 80-Year-Old Man Dies After Stray Animal Knocks Him Down - VIDEO

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon, showing the elderly man walking along the road moments before the stray animal hit him. The footage also showed people gathering around him after the fall. (Read more...)

8. Rotten Eggs Delivered Via Swiggy Instamart? Viral Post Sparks Food Safety Debate

A viral X post has sparked concerns over food quality after he alleged that several eggs delivered through Swiggy Instamart were rotten. Other users claimed similar experiences with online grocery services, reigniting debate over the storage, handling and quality checks of perishable products sold through quick-commerce platforms. (Read more...)

क्या ही ज़िंदगी जी रहे हैं हम? @Swiggy के इंस्टामार्ट से Dr Hen कंपनी के अंडों का ट्रे मंगाया था।देख लीजिए अंडे के नाम पर क्या निकल रहा है।

एक नहीं लगभग हर अंडा ऐसा निकला



सारा टैक्स भरने के बाद और पैसा खर्च करने के बाद ढंग का खाना तक नहीं मिल रहा।

पहले ज़हर खाइए और अस्पताल… pic.twitter.com/THLCr9UcC3 — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) September 30, 2026

9. 'He Is A Monster': Trump Jokes With Google CEO Sundar Pichai At White House Meeting

US President Donald Trump met AI leaders at the White House and unveiled a voluntary safety agreement covering safeguards, monitoring and independent audits. During the event, Trump joked with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, calling him a “monster” before praising his influence. Executives from Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta and Nvidia attended the meeting. (Read more...)

Trump: This guy (Sundar Pichai) is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a Monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is — sundarr! Sundar is his name. pic.twitter.com/smlS58lQdW https://t.co/1swuCa4RYT — Nicholas Mugalli (@RealNickMugalli) September 29, 2026

10. 'If You Can't Say Something Nice...': Actress Kubbra Sait Calls Out Trolls Amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy, Asks Them To 'Not Be A Judge'

Kubbra Sait questioned the speculation surrounding Govinda’s personal life, asking how gossip turned into judgement. The actress defended Sunita Ahuja, calling her “funny, outspoken, outrageous and incredible”, while slamming trolls for their “nasty comments” and “clickbaity” videos. (Read more...)

https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/if-you-cant-say-something-nice-actress-kubbra-sait-calls-out-trolls-amid-govinda-sunita-ahuja-controversy-asks-them-to-not-be-a-judge